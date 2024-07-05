Pfizer: former State Street CEO joins board

Pfizer announced on Friday the appointment to its Board of Directors of Cyrus Taraporevala, the former head of State Street, a US financial services group for institutional investors.



Aged 57, the executive will join the body with immediate effect and will also sit on its audit and compensation committees.



In a statement, Pfizer explains that Cyrus Taraporevala, who served as Managing Director of State Street between 2017 and 2022, will bring his extensive investment and capital markets experience to the company.



Prior to joining State Street, Cyrus Taraporevala was with Fidelity, BNY Mellon, Legg Mason and Citigroup, after a spell as a partner at McKinsey.



He also sits on the boards of oil giant Shell and alternative asset manager Bridgepoint.



