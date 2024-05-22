May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said on Wednesday it had launched a multi-year program to reduce expenses and aims to save about $1.5 billion in costs by the end of 2027. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
