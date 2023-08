Today at 06:48 am

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Tuesday fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, hit by declining sales of its COVID-19 products.

Total revenue for the second quarter at $12.73 billion missing analysts' estimates of $13.27 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)