Pfizer : BioNTech Agree to Supply 4 Million More Vaccine Doses to EU

By Cecilia Butini



The European Commission said Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. to supply European Union member states with four million additional doses of their jointly developed coronavirus vaccine in order to tackle disease hotspots and facilitate free border movement.

The four million doses will be made available to member states for purchase, pro rata to their population, and will be delivered before the end of March, the EC said.

The doses are in addition to the ones already scheduled for delivery as a result of agreements between member states and the two pharmaceutical companies, the EC said.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 0538ET