Pfizer : Declares Second-Quarter 2021 Dividend

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a 39-cent second-quarter 2021 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable June 4, 2021, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 7, 2021. The second-quarter 2021 cash dividend will be the 330th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

The board has decided to maintain Pfizer’s quarterly dividend at its current rate despite the planned declaration of a dividend payment by Viatris Inc. that would be payable to those Pfizer shareholders that have elected to continue holding Viatris shares received from the combination of Upjohn and Mylan. This decision results in an increased dividend income to those shareholders continuing to own shares of both Pfizer and Viatris.

“We are pleased to be in a position to return capital to our shareholders as a result of our expected strong financial performance,” stated Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our ability to fulfill our purpose and create meaningful value for patients is behind our expected strong financial performance and will remain a core focus.”

