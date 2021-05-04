Log in
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Pfizer : Hospira Issues A Voluntary Nationwide Recall for One Lot of Sterile Water for Injection, USP, Due to the Potential Presence of Visible Particulate

05/04/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Hospira Issues A Voluntary Nationwide Recall for One Lot of Sterile Water for Injection, USP, Due to the Potential Presence of Visible Particulate.

Media Contact:

Eamonn Nolan

212-733-4626

Eamonn.Nolan@pfizer.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -NEW YORK, NY., May 4, 2021

Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company, is voluntarily recalling lot DN9185 of Sterile Water for Injection, USP, 100 mL Single Dose Glass Fliptop Vial, to the hospital/institution level due to a confirmed customer report for a single vial with a visible particulate.

Hospira's assessment of the potential risk to patients concluded that in rare instances the use of the impacted product can be associated with potential adverse events such as anaphylaxis, fever, gastrointestinal disturbances, vein irritation, localized vein inflammation, phlebitis, end-organ granuloma, tissue ischemia, pulmonary emboli, and infarction. To date, Hospira, Inc. has not received reports of any adverse events associated with this issue for this lot.

Sterile Water for Injection USP is a sterile, nonpyrogenic preparation of water for injection which contains no bacteriostat, antimicrobial agent or added buffer and is supplied only in single-dose containers. This parenteral preparation is indicated only for diluting or dissolving drugs for intravenous,

intramuscular or subcutaneous injection, according to instructions of the manufacturer of the drug to be administered. The NDC, Lot Number, Expiration Date, and Configuration details for Sterile Water for Injection, USP, is indicated in the table below and a photo of the product can be found at the end of this press release. The product lot was distributed nationwide to wholesalers/distributors/and hospitals in the United States from October to December 2020.

Product

NDC

Lot

Expiration

Presentation

Configuration

Number

Date

/Count

Sterile

Vial: 0409-

DN9185

01 Apr 2023

100 mL,

Tray of 25

Water for

4887-25

Single-dose

vials

Injection,

Carton: 0409-

Glass

USP 100 mL

4887-99

Fliptop Vial

Single-dose

Glass

Fliptop Vial

Hospira, Inc., places the utmost emphasis on patient safety and

product quality at every step in the manufacturing and supply

chain process. Hospira, Inc. has notified wholesalers/

distributors/hospitals by letter to arrange for return of any

recalled product.

Wholesalers, distributors or hospitals with an existing inventory of the lot, which is being recalled, should stop use and distribution and quarantine immediately. If you have further distributed the recalled product, to the wholesale or hospital level/institution, please notify any accounts or additional locations which may have received the recalled product from you. Hospitals/Institutions should inform Healthcare Professionals in your organization of this recall. For additional assistance, call Stericycle at 1-800-805-3093 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Healthcare Professionals with questions regarding this recall can

contact Pfizer using the below information.

Contact Center

Contact Information

Area of Support

Pfizer Medical

800-438-1985,

For medical questions

Information

option 3

regarding the product

Pfizer Drug

800-438-1985,

To report adverse events

Safety

option 1

and product complaints

(24 hours a day; 7

days a week)

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being executed with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

# # # # #

Sterile Water for Injection, USP Photo.

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
