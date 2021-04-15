Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer Inc.    PFE

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer : Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual-Only 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 22

04/15/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that shareholders and the general public are invited to access its virtual-only 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 22, 2021. As previously disclosed, this year’s meeting will be held virtually due to continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and other meeting participants. We have designed the virtual Annual Meeting to ensure that our shareholders who attend the virtual Annual Meeting will be afforded comparable rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

Beginning today, shareholders can find additional information on accessing and registering for the virtual meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/274898886. If prompted for a password, please enter PFE2021. On the day of the Annual Meeting, shareholders may begin logging into the virtual meeting platform at 8:45 a.m. EDT using either a 15- or 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received. Only shareholders who log into the meeting using a control number will have the ability to ask questions or vote during the live meeting.

Shareholders also may submit questions in advance of the meeting by following the instructions provided on the “Rules of Conduct and Meeting Procedures” available on the virtual meeting platform. The deadline for submitting questions in advance of the meeting is 5:00 p.m. EDT on April 21. Both registered and most beneficial shareholders will be able to vote their shares during the meeting by following the instructions provided on the virtual meeting platform. Some beneficial owners may be required to obtain a legal proxy and pre-register for the virtual meeting in order to vote or ask questions during the live meeting. Beneficial owners should check with their broker as to whether pre-registration is required. In addition, beneficial owners will be required to obtain a legal proxy and pre-register in order to submit questions in advance of the live meeting.

Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year at: https://investors.pfizer.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, our anticipated operating and financial performance, reorganizations, business plans and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, clinical trial results and other developing data that become available, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; strategic reviews; capital allocation objectives; dividends and share repurchases; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions, dispositions and other business development activities, and our ability to successfully capitalize on these opportunities; manufacturing and product supply; our efforts to respond to COVID-19, including the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and our investigational protease inhibitor; and our expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PFIZER INC.
02:31pPFIZER  : Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual-Only 2021 Annual Meeting of Sha..
BU
01:18pMODERNA  : Booster shots may be needed within a year after COVID-19 vaccinations..
RE
05:57aTHE LATEST : Serbia to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
AQ
03:18aEuro area yields rise as focus back to supply with Irish 20-year bond
RE
01:38aIreland Still on Track to Hit COVID-19 Vaccination Target Amid Johnson & John..
MT
04/14SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China Opens Innovative Medicines, Medical..
MT
04/14U.S. Vaccine Panel Delays Vote on J&J Covid-19 Shot's Clot Risk -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/14PFIZER  : Israel honors Pfizer chief at Independence Day celebrations
AQ
04/14U.S. Vaccine Panel Opts Not to Vote on J&J Covid-19 Shot's Clot Risk -- Updat..
DJ
04/14Health Care Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60 554 M - -
Net income 2021 15 264 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 904 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 4,21%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 40,59 $
Last Close Price 37,17 $
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.0.95%207 340
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.61%421 022
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.02%288 425
NOVARTIS AG-4.51%195 369
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.60%193 391
ABBVIE INC.-1.17%186 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ