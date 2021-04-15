Pfizer : Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual-Only 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 22

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that shareholders and the general public are invited to access its virtual-only 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 22, 2021. As previously disclosed, this year’s meeting will be held virtually due to continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and other meeting participants. We have designed the virtual Annual Meeting to ensure that our shareholders who attend the virtual Annual Meeting will be afforded comparable rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

Beginning today, shareholders can find additional information on accessing and registering for the virtual meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/274898886. If prompted for a password, please enter PFE2021. On the day of the Annual Meeting, shareholders may begin logging into the virtual meeting platform at 8:45 a.m. EDT using either a 15- or 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received. Only shareholders who log into the meeting using a control number will have the ability to ask questions or vote during the live meeting.

Shareholders also may submit questions in advance of the meeting by following the instructions provided on the “Rules of Conduct and Meeting Procedures” available on the virtual meeting platform. The deadline for submitting questions in advance of the meeting is 5:00 p.m. EDT on April 21. Both registered and most beneficial shareholders will be able to vote their shares during the meeting by following the instructions provided on the virtual meeting platform. Some beneficial owners may be required to obtain a legal proxy and pre-register for the virtual meeting in order to vote or ask questions during the live meeting. Beneficial owners should check with their broker as to whether pre-registration is required. In addition, beneficial owners will be required to obtain a legal proxy and pre-register in order to submit questions in advance of the live meeting.

Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year at: https://investors.pfizer.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

