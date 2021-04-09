Log in
PFIZER, INC.

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/09 10:15:40 am
36.455 USD   +1.38%
PFIZER  : Presentation (PDF 1.18 MB)
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation fears ease
J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Deliveries to Drop Significantly Next Week
Pfizer : Presentation (PDF 1.18 MB)

04/09/2021 | 10:06am EDT
Pfizer Oncology

Analyst and

Investor Session

Andy Schmeltz

Chris Boshoff

Jeff Settleman

April 9th, 2021

Breakthroughs that change patients' lives

1

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices

  • Our discussions during this presentation include forward-looking statements about our anticipated operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects, expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits, and our efforts to respond to COVID-19, including our development of a vaccine to help prevent COVID-19, that are each subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Among other things, statements regarding revenue and earnings per share growth; the development or commercial potential of our product pipeline, in-line products, product candidates and additional indications, including expected clinical trial protocols, the timing of the initiation and progress of clinical trials and data read-outs from trials; the timing for the submission of applications for and receipt of regulatory approvals; expected breakthrough, best or first-in-class status, blockbuster status of our medicines; and the impact of anticipated improvements to our clinical operation performance are forward-looking and are estimates that are subject to change and clinical trial and regulatory success. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from past results, future plans and projected future results. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in our subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com. Potential risks and uncertainties also include the impact of COVID-19 on our sales and operations, including impacts on employees, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, research and development and clinical trials.
  • The forward-looking statements in these presentations speak only as of the original date of the presentation and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Today's discussions and presentations are intended for the investor community only; they are not intended to promote the products referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions. All trademarks in today's presentations are the property of their respective owners.

Oncology

2

Pfizer Oncology Leadership

Andy Schmeltz

Chris Boshoff

Jeff Settleman

Global President

Chief Development Officer

Chief Scientific Officer

Oncology

3

Objectives For Today's Session

Learnings from

Highlights of select

How this drives

COVID-19

clinical programs

opportunity

development applied to

where learnings are applied

for patients and the future

Pfizer Oncology

of Pfizer Oncology

Oncology

4

Pfizer Oncology Today

Inline portfolio of 24 cancer medicines and

biosimilars across 30 types of cancer...

… reaching over 716,000 people in 2020

$10.9B

275+

21%G

6

3

2020

Clinical trials

Operational revenue

New molecular entities

Registrational trial

Revenue

currently underway

growth in 2020

with first-in-patient starts

starts to-date

9% growth for IBRANCE

since September 2020

in 2021

36% growth for remaining portfolio

Oncology

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 14:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60 173 M - -
Net income 2021 14 911 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 4,35%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,0%
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 40,49 $
Last Close Price 35,96 $
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-2.45%200 591
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.55%429 052
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.60%285 960
NOVARTIS AG-3.59%196 749
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.71%191 088
ABBVIE INC.-0.98%187 248
