Pfizer obtains EU marketing authorization for multiple myeloma

Pfizer has announced that the European Commission has granted a conditional marketing authorization (MA) for Elrexfio (elranatamab), an immunotherapy for adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least three prior therapies (proteasome inhibitor, immunomodulatory agent and anti-CD38 antibody) and whose disease has progressed.



' More than 50,000 Europeans are diagnosed with multiple myeloma every year, and all too often they face relapse and resistance to treatment, ' said Chris Boshoff, Pfizer's Head of Oncology R&D and Executive Vice President.



' We continue to explore the use of Elrexfio in earlier lines of treatment so that more people can ultimately benefit from this therapy,' he added.



The conditional marketing authorization is valid in the 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, and follows the recommendation of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).





