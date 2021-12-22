Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets U.S. authorization for at-home use

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its antiviral
COVID-19 pill, making it the first at-home treatment for the
coronavirus that is expected to become an important tool in the
fight against the fast spreading Omicron variant.
Data from Pfizer's clinical trial showed its antiviral
regimen was 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and
deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness. Recent lab
data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against
Omicron.
The agency said it authorized the oral drug for emergency
use for the treatment of mild-to-moderate disease in adults and
pediatric patients of 12 years of age and older weighing at
least 40 kilograms, or about 88 pounds, who are at high risk for
progression to severe COVID-19.
"This authorization provides a new tool to combat COVID-19
at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge and
promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients
who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19,”
Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug
Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.
The drug is available by prescription only and should be
initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and
within five days of symptom onset, the agency said.
The company said it was ready to start immediate delivery in
the U.S. and raised its production projections to 120 million
courses of treatment from 80 million in 2022.
The U.S. government's contract for 10 million courses of the
Pfizer drug is priced at $530 per course.
The Pfizer pills, taken with the older antiviral drug
ritonavir, will be sold under the brand name Paxlovid. The pills
are meant to be taken every 12 hours for five days beginning
shortly after the onset of symptoms.
Ritonavir is known to have interactions with some other
prescription medicines. Pfizer has said that should be
manageable and suggested most patients would be able to lower
the dose of their other medications while being treated for
COVID-19.
Pfizer said it plans to file a new drug application with the
FDA in 2022 for potential full regulatory approval.
A rival pill from Merck & Co, which is under review
by the FDA, has shown lower efficacy compared with Pfizer's
treatment. Merck's drug, molnupiravir, reduced hospitalizations
and deaths in its clinical trial of high-risk patients by around
30%.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bill Berkrot and Nick Zieminski)