Pfizer: presents results of treatment for DMD

June 13, 2024 at 07:26 am EDT

Pfizer has provided an update on the Phase 3 study of investigational gene therapy for ambulatory boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).



Pfizer announced that CIFFREO, a global phase 3 study in ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), failed to meet its primary endpoint of improved motor function in boys aged 4 to 7 years treated with gene therapy versus placebo.



The primary endpoint of the final analysis was assessed by a change in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) one year after treatment.



The main secondary endpoints, including 10-meter running/walking speed and time to rise from ground speed, also showed no significant difference between participants treated with fordadistrogene movaparvovec and placebo.



' We are extremely disappointed that these results did not demonstrate the relative improvement in motor function that we had hoped for. We plan to share more detailed study results at upcoming medical and patient advocacy meetings, with the aim of ensuring that the lessons learned from this trial can help improve future clinical research and the development of treatment options that can improve the care of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy ', said Dan Levy, head of Duchenne muscular dystrophy development at Pfizer.



