Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine : Everything You Need to Know

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech plan to ask health regulators soon to authorize their Covid-19 vaccine, after more data indicate it is working safely. Here's what we know and don't know.

Does the vaccine protect against Covid-19?

Yes. In the late-stage trial, the vaccine appeared to be 95% effective protecting people ages 18 years and older against Covid-19 with at least one symptom. The numbers looked good: Out of 170 study subjects who developed Covid-19 with a symptom, 162 were on placebo, and only eight received the vaccine. And nine out of the 10 severe Covid-19 cases were volunteers who took a placebo. The results were consistent across ages 18 years to 85 years, races and ethnic groups. Based on the performance, Pfizer plans to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within days to authorize the vaccine.

Is the vaccine safe?

So far, it looks generally safe. The companies said the two-dose vaccine was well-tolerated in 8,000 study subjects. In the group, the most frequent severe side effect was fatigue in 3.8% of the volunteers who fell ill, while 2% of the group reported headaches. But that data isn't enough to establish the safety of the vaccine. Serious side effects tend to surface within six weeks of inoculation, so the FDA requested researchers wait to see how half of a study's subjects fared for two months following their second dose. Pfizer and BioNTech say they have that data, and are analyzing it. They haven't said when they will reveal the fuller safety data.

When will the vaccine become available?

As soon as next month. The vaccine is on track to be cleared as early as December, so long as it proves to be safe, and distribution could start soon after. Pfizer and BioNTech say they can produce up to 50 million doses globally by the end of the year -- enough for 25 million people because the vaccine requires two doses -- and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021. This means only the highest-risk groups, such as front-line health care workers, could be inoculated this year. Many more doses would be needed to cover the U.S. and global population. Other Covid-19 vaccines in development will likely be needed for everyone to get vaccinated. Their makers have projected they could produce billions of doses next year if their vaccines are successful in clinical testing.

When can I get it?

Doctors, nurses and other front-line health care workers are expected by health experts to be first in line for Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. and other countries. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of medical experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will vote on who should get initial doses in the U.S. A National Academy of Medicine panel recommended that next in line should be people whose health conditions put them at high risk of developing severe Covid-19, elderly people in nursing homes and people in prison. The panel said teachers and transportation workers should follow. Health authorities expect the general public could get vaccinated in the spring or summer.

What don't we know?

Aside from an incomplete safety profile of the vaccine, it isn't known how long any protection the vaccine provides individuals will last. Without full data, it is also unclear whether the vaccine provided different levels of protections in all the different populations that would be in line to get one, including children and various racial and ethnic groups. Pfizer and BioNTech say the vaccine was 94% effective in adults over 65 years. Pfizer expanded its trial in October to enroll children as young as 12 years old, but the announcement Wednesday only included adults.

