  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pfizer, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:05:53 2023-05-15 am EDT
37.17 USD   -0.50%
10:42aPfizer's India unit posts 3% rise in Q4 profit
RE
10:01aTILT Biotherapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Solid Tumors Trial Assessing Oncolytic Adenovirus TILT-123 in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitor
AQ
08:40aPfizer Investment Enterprises Launches Senior Notes Offering
MT
Pfizer's India unit posts 3% rise in Q4 profit

05/15/2023 | 10:42am EDT
The Pfizer logo is pictured on their headquarters building

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer Inc, on Monday reported a 3.1% rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by lower raw material expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 1.30 billion rupees ($15.90 million) from 1.26 billion rupees a year ago, while revenue rose 4.2%.

Pfizer also declared a final dividend of 35 rupees per share and a special dividend of 5 rupees per share.

For further earnings highlights, click:

WHY IT MATTERS

Pfizer's pharmaceutical segment has a portfolio of over 150 products. Separately, parent Pfizer Inc reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by demand for its COVID-19 products.

In India, rival Cipla Ltd posted a 45.2% increase in fourth-quarter profit, while Novartis India Ltd reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year ago.

Abbott India Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd are scheduled to report its quarterly results later this week.

COMPETITOR COMPARISON

Valuation Estimates (next Analysts' sentiment

(next 12 12 months)

months)

RIC PE EV/EBI Revenue Profit Mean # of Stock to Div

TDA growth growth rating* analysts price yield

target** (%)

Pfizer Ltd 27.25 17.83 7.69 2.98 Strong 6 0.78 0.93

Buy

Cipla Ltd 20.48 12.14 10.39 16.69 Buy 40 0.86 0.53

Abbott India 40.76 28.67 11.68 15.11 Buy 9 1.00 0.68

Ltd

GlaxoSmithKl 30.63 22.69 5.40 1.98 Buy 7 0.94 2.35

ine

Pharmaceutic

als Ltd

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED -0.37% 21206.85 End-of-day quote.-1.05%
ALS LIMITED 0.08% 12.57 Delayed Quote.2.70%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED -0.69% 1276.15 End-of-day quote.-3.24%
NOVARTIS AG 0.10% 92.54 Delayed Quote.10.70%
NOVARTIS INDIA LIMITED -0.67% 668.3 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
PFIZER LIMITED 1.24% 3819.05 Delayed Quote.-14.88%
PFIZER, INC. -0.29% 37.22 Delayed Quote.-27.11%
TOPIX INDEX 0.88% 2114.85 Delayed Quote.10.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 69 804 M - -
Net income 2023 15 370 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 4,44%
Capitalization 211 B 211 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 37,35 $
Average target price 47,55 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-27.11%210 818
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.98%449 777
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.75%412 393
NOVO NORDISK A/S25.33%384 754
MERCK & CO., INC.5.58%297 235
ABBVIE INC.-8.95%259 615
