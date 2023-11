--Pfizer is planning to close a site in Sandwich, Kent, England with the loss of around 500 jobs, Sky News reports.

--Sky said the operation will be moved to India and the U.S as part of a cost-cutting program. The site employs around 940 people.

--Pfizer wasn't immediately available for comment when approached by Dow Jones Newswires.

