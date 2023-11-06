By Emon Reiser

Pfizer will lay off 781 workers in New Jersey, according to a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state.

The job cuts, expected Feb. 12, 2024, are tied to the pharmaceutical giant's operations in Somerset County's Peapack-Gladstone borough.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pfizer is cutting its workforce after slashing its guidance for the year by $9 billion, to between $58 billion and $61 billion, as sales of its Covid-19 vaccine dry up.

