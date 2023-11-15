By Ian Walker

Pfizer plans to stop Pharmaceutical Sciences Small Molecule operations at its site in Sandwich, Kent, England with the loss of around 500 jobs.

The pharmaceutical giant--which has previously announced an enterprise-wide cost realignment program--said Wednesday that its other functions at Sandwich will continue.

Pfizer employs around 2,500 people in the U.K. across four sites, of which 940 are employed at Sandwich.

"We are proud of our heritage of breakthrough science in the U.K. and we will retain a scientific presence in the U.K. including at our Discovery Park location in Sandwich," the company said.

Earlier this month Pfizer said that it was closing facility in Peapack, N.J., with the loss of 791 jobs according to a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state.

Pfizer announced workforce cuts last month as it slashed its revenue guidance for the year by $9 billion, to between $58 billion and $61 billion, with sales of its Covid-19 vaccine drying up.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-23 0430ET