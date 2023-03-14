Pfizer to acquire Seagen for $43 billion

Pfizer has announced it will acquire Seagen Inc. for a total enterprise value of $43 billion.

"Together, Pfizer and Seagen seek to accelerate the next generation of cancer breakthroughs and bring new solutions to patients by combining Seagen's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology… with Pfizer's capabilities and expertise," shared Dr Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The proposed acquisition is also expected to enable for combination potential across both the Seagen and Pfizer pipelines. It will leverage Pfizer's protein engineering and medicinal chemistry capabilities to advance Seagen's ADC technology to unlock potential novel target combinations and next-generation biologics. Pfizer stated the intended combination with Seagen would double its early-stage oncology clinical pipeline.

"The addition of Seagen's ADC technology will position us at the forefront of innovative cancer care," commented Chris Boshoff, Chief Development Officer Oncology and Rare Disease at Pfizer.



