Relay Therapeutics will collaborate with Pfizer to study atirmociclib in combination with RLY-2608 and fulvestrant in patients with certain types of metastatic breast cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will provide atirmociclib for the study and Relay will conduct the clinical trial, Relay said Wednesday. The companies plan to begin the study by the end of this year.

Atirmociclib is Pfizer's investigative selective-CDK4 inhibitor, and RLY-2608 is a mutant selective PI3K(alpha) inhibitor. Fulvestrant is already used to treat some types of breast cancer.

The triple combination of drugs will be studied in patients with PI3K(alpha)-mutated, HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer. The Centers for Disease Control said almost 240,000 new cases of all types of breast cancer in women were reported in 2020, the latest data available, and 42,273 women died.

Relay has two other drug candidates targeting cancer. The company is collaborating with Genentech to develop GDC-1971 to inhibit the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that promotes cancer cell survival.

Relay shares were up 5.3% at $7.73 in after-hours trade.

