Russia Says Its Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V Shows Over 90% Efficacy

By Georgi Kantchev

MOSCOW -- Russia said its fast-tracked coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, has produced promising preliminary results, showing 92% efficacy against Covid-19, a potential milestone for a shot the Kremlin is banking on to protect its own hard-hit population and to dispel Western skepticism over its ability to make a vaccine at speed.

The results, which come from an interim analysis of a continuing large-scale clinical trial of 40,000 volunteers, showed no unexpected adverse side effects among participants, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the country's sovereign-wealth fund, which has spearheaded the vaccine effort, said Wednesday. The results will be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal soon, the fund said.

The development comes days after a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE proved to be more than 90% effective at protecting people from Covid-19, according to early analysis published by the drug companies Monday. Pfizer said it is on track to ask health regulators for permission to sell that shot before the end of this month, if pending data indicate the vaccine is safe.

The Pfizer timetable suggests the vaccine could go into distribution this month or next, though U.S. health regulators have indicated they will take some time to conduct their review. Then it will take months for the companies to make enough doses for the general population.

Russia in August became the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, despite skepticism in the West over the speed at which it was developed and that trials were still ongoing. Moscow has since registered a second vaccine and authorities say a third could be approved next month.

Russia has also begun to sell Sputnik V to other countries, including Brazil, India, Mexico and Egypt, in what analysts have said is an effort to use the vaccine as a way to exert soft power.

At home, with the economy battered by a combination of quarantine measures and low oil prices, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled out a new national lockdown and authorities have instead pinned their hopes on a vaccine.

"The use of the vaccine and the results of clinical trials demonstrate that it is an efficient solution to stop the spread of coronavirus infection, preventive health care tool, and this is the most successful path to defeat the pandemic," said Mikhail Murashko, Russia's health minister, said Wednesday.

However, plans for a mass vaccination campaign have been pushed back as Russia has encountered challenges in ramping up production.

Scientists have struggled with fine-tuning the technical processes and encountered issues with the equipment, leading Russian officials to dial back their earlier forecasts that up to 30 million doses of Sputnik V could be produced this year. They now expect between two million and 10 million doses by the end of the year.

The data released Wednesday are based on what is known as a Phase 3 trial, which is randomized and placebo-controlled. The trial evaluated efficacy among the first 16,000 volunteers who received the vaccine or placebo 21 days after the first injection.

Researchers found 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus, split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo. The data indicated that the Sputnik V vaccine had an efficacy rate of 92% after the second dose.

Such a rate is above the 50% effectiveness threshold for Covid-19 vaccines generally required in the West. The Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. has said it won't authorize a vaccine unless the shot is at least 50% effective. The European Medicines Agency, the region's health regulator, has said it would clear a vaccine for use in the European Union even if efficacy doesn't reach 50% and the WHO had set similar expectations.

Russia said that while no unexpected adverse events were identified as part of the research, some of those vaccinated experienced short-term side effects that are typical for most vaccines, such as pain at the injection site and flulike symptoms including fever, weakness, fatigue and headaches.

Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading, said that Sputnik V looks efficient and the data were "yet more good news for Covid-19 vaccine development," though he cautioned that more data were needed to evaluate it fully.

"We still need to know about the longevity of the response and the efficiency in different age groups, but the result bodes well for the other trials currently in progress," he said.

Russia, one of the world's worst-affected countries with over 1.8 million coronavirus infections, has recently seen new daily cases hit records, stretching the health-care system to the limit. Moscow on Tuesday announced new measures to try to stop the spread, including closing the city's bars and nightclubs past 11 p.m., closing museums and reducing theater audiences.

Since the vaccine was approved in August, Russia has inoculated more than 10,000 people in high-risk groups such as doctors and teachers.

On Wednesday, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the state-run Gamaleya Institute for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, said that the mass vaccination campaign will begin "in the coming weeks, " possibly as soon as later this month.

"Sputnik V vaccine will soon be available for a wider population," he said. "This will break the current trend and lead to an eventual decrease in Covid-19 infection rates, first in Russia, then globally."

The Sputnik V vaccine, which is administered in two shots, uses a method developed since the 1950s to create what is known as adenovirus vector vaccines.

That kind of shot uses a genetically altered form of a harmless virus that causes the common cold, known as the adenovirus, to serve as a vehicle for a fragment of genetic material from the new virus. This genetic material, what is known as S protein, is safe for the body but still helps the immune system to react and produce antibodies, which protect it from an infection.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0712ET