By Denny Jacob

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday issued insider trading charges against a former Pfizer employee and his business partner for trading ahead of the drugmaker's news on Paxlovid in 2021.

The SEC issued the charges against the former employee, Amit Dagar, as well as his friend and business partner, Atul Bhiwapurkar. They were charged with trading in advance of Pfizer's news on Nov. 5, 2021, that its study of Paxlovid, a Covid-19 antiviral treatment, was successful.

The stock jumped nearly 11% following the news, its largest single-day percentage increase on record going back to 1972.

Dagar was a senior statistical program lead for the Paxlovid drug trial, according to the SEC's complaint. The complaint alleges that Dagar learned material, nonpublic information about the success of the trial on the day before the Paxlovid announcement.

After an exchange between Dagar and his supervisor, he allegedly purchase short-term call options, including ones that expired the very next day, and then tipped Bhiwapurkar, who purchased similar call options in Pfizer, according to the complaint. The complaint alleges Dagar and Bhiwapurkar generated about $214,395 and $60,300, respectively, in illicit profits from their trades.

In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York issued criminal charges against Dagar and Bhiwapurkar.

06-29-23 1225ET