    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
Thailand and Indonesia unveil plans to develop molnupiravir COVID-19 pill

01/14/2022 | 06:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc

BANGKOK/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Thailand's health minister said on Friday the country planned to develop the anti-viral pill molnupiravir to combat COVID-19 infections amid rising infections driven by the Omicron variant.

The molnupiravir COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness was jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The Southeast Asian nation intends to join other countries in the region also planning to make versions of the drug including Bangladesh and India.

"For molnupiravir, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization has plans to co-develop (this drug) with the Chulabhorn Research Institute," Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told a news conference.

"A committee will research and produce the reactants, which will be additional support for future events," he said.

Separately, Indonesia's health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday the country also planned to develop molnupiravir in partnership with pharmaceutical company PT. Amarox Pharma Global starting in April or May.

Indonesia approved molnupiravir for emergency use this week and 400,000 pills have arrived.

Thailand has ordered 50,000 courses of molnupiravir from Merck and was still in discussion with Pfizer for 50,000 courses of its drug Paxlovid.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok and Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 915 M - -
Net income 2021 22 210 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 312 B 312 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 55,54 $
Average target price 56,33 $
Spread / Average Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-5.94%311 739
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.75%444 277
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.47%322 595
ABBVIE INC.-1.39%236 047
NOVO NORDISK A/S-11.48%228 432
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.61%226 349