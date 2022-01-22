Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time

01/22/2022 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 pandemic, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo recorded its fourth record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking above 10,000, while Japan's exceeded 50,000 for the first time as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

The capital had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said a day after it reinstated curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-poised-widen-covid-19-controls-omicron-drives-record-infections-2022-01-19 on mobility and business activity through Feb. 13.

Tokyo's case count, exceeding Friday's 9,699, were more than double the 4,561 logged a week earlier.

Three people in Tokyo died of COVID-19 and 12 were in serious condition on Saturday, the Tokyo government said.

Some 34.3% of hospital beds in the capital were being used by coronavirus patients. A rise in the occupancy rate to 50% would warrant a state of emergency https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-infections-surge-so-does-risk-pandemic-fatigue-2022-01-21 with more severe restrictions, local officials have said.

Osaka prefecture announced 7,375 infections, a second consecutive record, and two deaths.

Infections nationwide totalled at least 50,200 as nearly 30 of Japan's 47 prefectures set records, broadcaster FNN reported.

As of Friday, 78.7% of Japan's population had been fully vaccinated, but only 1.5% had received a booster shot, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The health ministry on Friday approved https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/pfizer-says-has-approval-japan-covid-vaccine-children-aged-5-11-2022-01-21 the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 in an effort to ramp up the vaccination rate.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PFIZER, INC.
01/21Pzifer, OPKO Health Evaluating FDA's Complete Response Letter on Growth Hormone Replace..
MT
01/21Pfizer and OPKO Provide Update on the Biologics License Application for Somatrogon for ..
BU
01/21Moderna's Valuation Has Come 'Back to Earth,' Become More Reasonable, BofA Securities S..
MT
01/21Boosters provide 'added protection' against Omicron -CDC
RE
01/21Small children getting less sick from Omicron; Genetic mutation protects against severe..
RE
01/21Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
AQ
01/21U.S. studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron
RE
01/21Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets WHO Backing for Kids 5 to 11 Years Old
MT
01/21Glaxo Unit Valuation Boost Looks Less Likely as Unilever Walks -- Market Insight
DJ
01/21Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets WHO Backing for Kids Ages 5 to 11
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 972 M - -
Net income 2021 22 216 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 296 B 296 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 52,79 $
Average target price 57,79 $
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-10.60%296 303
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.40%434 036
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.87%319 830
ABBVIE INC.-2.53%233 325
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-11.98%220 356
NOVO NORDISK A/S-14.11%219 146