Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time

The capital had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said a day after it reinstated curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-poised-widen-covid-19-controls-omicron-drives-record-infections-2022-01-19 on mobility and business activity through Feb. 13.

Tokyo's case count, exceeding Friday's 9,699, were more than double the 4,561 logged a week earlier.

Three people in Tokyo died of COVID-19 and 12 were in serious condition on Saturday, the Tokyo government said.

Some 34.3% of hospital beds in the capital were being used by coronavirus patients. A rise in the occupancy rate to 50% would warrant a state of emergency https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-infections-surge-so-does-risk-pandemic-fatigue-2022-01-21 with more severe restrictions, local officials have said.

Osaka prefecture announced 7,375 infections, a second consecutive record, and two deaths.

Infections nationwide totalled at least 50,200 as nearly 30 of Japan's 47 prefectures set records, broadcaster FNN reported.

As of Friday, 78.7% of Japan's population had been fully vaccinated, but only 1.5% had received a booster shot, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The health ministry on Friday approved https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/pfizer-says-has-approval-japan-covid-vaccine-children-aged-5-11-2022-01-21 the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 in an effort to ramp up the vaccination rate.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and William Mallard)