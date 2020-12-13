U.S. CDC director 'proud' to sign advisory panel recommendation of COVID vaccine

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention Director Robert Redfield said on Sunday that he had
signed a CDC advisory panel's recommendation of Pfizer Inc's
COVID-19 vaccine.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on
Saturday voted 11 to 0 to recommend the vaccine from Pfizer and
BioNTech SE as appropriate for Americans 16 and
older. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an
emergency use authorization for the vaccine.
"Last night, I was proud to sign the Advisory Committee on
Immunization Practices' recommendation to use Pfizer's COVID-19
vaccine in people 16 and older", Redfield said in a statement on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)