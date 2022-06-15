Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:13 2022-06-15 pm EDT
47.85 USD   -0.15%
11:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BP, Fedex, Qualcomm, Moderna, Boeing...
11:49aPfizer, BioNTech's Variant-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine Under Rolling Review at European Medicines Agency
MT
11:40aTRANSCRIPT : Pfizer Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-15-2022 08:40 AM
CI
U.S. FDA advisers back Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for small children

06/15/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
(Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended the authorization of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months through 5 years, an important step toward immunizing millions children who have been ineligible for the shots during the pandemic.

The same panel of outside experts is expected to vote within an hour on whether or not to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 6 months through 4 years old.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PFIZER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 104 B - -
Net income 2022 35 748 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,97x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 269 B 269 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 47,92 $
Average target price 57,15 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-18.87%268 874
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.15%442 575
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.27%261 757
ROCHE HOLDING AG-19.35%249 492
ABBVIE INC.2.97%243 190
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.78%240 161