Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:13:59 2023-05-18 pm EDT
36.51 USD   -0.65%
05:04pU.S. FDA panel backs Pfizer's RSV vaccine for protecting infants
RE
05:00pFDA Advisory Committee Votes in Support of Approval for Pfizer's Vaccine Candidate to Help Prevent RSV in Infants Through Maternal Immunization
BU
12:14pWHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

U.S. FDA panel backs Pfizer's RSV vaccine for protecting infants

05/18/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Pfizer logo

(Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday backed the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer Inc's experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, boosting its chances of becoming the first available maternal shot to protect babies from the illness.

The FDA's advisory committee voted unanimously that available data supported the vaccine's efficacy for giving the shot to women in their second or third trimesters of pregnancy to prevent lower respiratory tract infection and severe disease in infants up to 6 months of age.

The expert panel voted 10-4 that the data also supports the safety of the vaccine for that patient population, paving the way for likely U.S. approval.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PFIZER, INC.
05:04pU.S. FDA panel backs Pfizer's RSV vaccine for protecting infants
RE
05:00pFDA Advisory Committee Votes in Support of Approval for Pfizer's Vaccine Candidate to H..
BU
12:14pWHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants
RE
10:27aRSV vaccine for pregnant women protects their newborns but is it ready for US sale?
AQ
07:42aFrench software firm Planisware explores options including IPO -sources
RE
07:03aUS FDA advisers to discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine
RE
01:09aExplainer-The latest on tax credit rules in Biden's climate and drugs bill
RE
05/17Global markets live: Target, Lyft, Pfizer, PayPal, Walt Disney...
MS
05/17Big tech is back
MS
05/17IDEAYA Biosciences Expands Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreements with Pfiz..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 68 098 M - -
Net income 2023 15 370 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 4,51%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 36,75 $
Average target price 47,29 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-27.77%207 465
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.80%444 770
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.58%415 278
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.60%375 177
MERCK & CO., INC.3.43%291 196
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.44%255 443
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer