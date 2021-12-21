Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pfizer, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 pills this week - Bloomberg News

12/21/2021 | 11:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize COVID-19 treatment pills from both Pfizer Inc and Merck as early as Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two drugs, especially Pfizer's pill Paxlovid, are seen as promising new oral treatments that can be taken upon onset of symptoms at home to help prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Merck's drug, molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30% in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.

Molnupiravir gained a narrow vote in favor of authorization by a panel of advisers to the FDA on Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's Paxlovid showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain in November became the first country in the world to approve Merck's antiviral drug for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and for those who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness.

The United States has a contract to buy as many as 5 million courses of Merck's drug, and 10 million courses of Pfizer's treatment.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 886 M - -
Net income 2021 21 946 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 342 B 342 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.65.77%342 497
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.59%441 618
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.28%331 060
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.05%238 869
NOVO NORDISK A/S58.26%233 933
ABBVIE INC.22.13%231 345