U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Pfizer plan to help patients pay for heart medication

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday turned away Pfizer Inc's bid to revive its plan
to cover out-of-pocket expenses of Medicare patients for drugs
costing $225,000 a year to treat a rare heart condition after
federal officials found that the drugmaker's arrangement could
amount to illegal kickbacks.
The justices took up Pfizer's appeal of a lower court's
ruling that agreed with the government's view that the company's
proposal to directly cover cost-sharing co-payments required of
patients to use its Vyndaqel and Vyndamax drugs could violate a
federal law called the Anti-Kickback Statute.
The law targets fraud and abuse, such as bribery, in federal
healthcare programs including Medicare, which provides coverage
for the elderly and disabled. Pfizer contends the government's
interpretation of the law was blocking access to critical
medical care.
New York-based Pfizer's medication, also known as tafamidis,
treats a rare heart condition known as transthyretin amyloid
cardiomyopathy that can lead to progressive heart failure. An
estimated 100,000 to 150,000 Americans, mostly elderly, have the
condition.
Sales of the treatment totaled $2.02 billion in 2021. A
February 2020 study found tafamidis to be the most expensive
cardiovascular drug launched in the United States.
Given the drug's high price, patients would need to bear
yearly co-payments of roughly $13,000, with Medicare covering
the rest. Pfizer's proposal sought to assist "middle-income"
patients who do not qualify for low-income co-pay support but
might still be deterred by its cost.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of
Inspector General in 2020 concluded that the proposal could
violate the kickback law by inducing patients to buy Pfizer's
drug while leaving taxpayers to bear the costs.
Pfizer sued the department to challenge its determination.
The Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals last July ruled in
favor of the government, rejecting Pfizer's argument that a
subsidy program would violate the anti-kickback law only if it
were administered with corrupt intent.
Pfizer had told the Supreme Court that the government has
impermissibly transformed an anti-corruption statute into a
cost-saving tool, and that Congress did not intend "to
criminalize a sick patient's acceptance of co-pay assistance to
afford critical medical care."
