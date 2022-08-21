Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-19 pm EDT
49.15 USD   +1.17%
08/19FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound -Bloomberg News
RE
08/19Pfizer to Study Repeat Paxlovid Regimen at FDA Order, Details to be Finalized This Month
MT
08/19Canada OKs Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose for 5 to 11 year olds
RE
News 
Summary

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID

08/21/2022 | 09:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. first lady Jill Biden visits Ecuador

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days following a positive test, the White House said on Sunday.

"After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," her spokesperson said in a statement.

The White House said on Tuesday that the first lady had tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. President Joe Biden himself also recently recovered from the virus.

Jill Biden, who like her husband has been vaccinated twice and boosted twice with the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine, was prescribed a course of Paxlovid.

She was in South Carolina where the Bidens were on vacation.

When she tested positive on Tuesday, the White House said the president would wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and when in close proximity to others because he was considered a close contact of the first lady. This was in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The president returned to Washington on Tuesday to sign a landmark climate change and healthcare bill, before continuing to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in WashingtonEditing by Toby Chopra and Matthew Lewis)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
