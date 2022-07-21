Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-20 pm EDT
50.82 USD   -1.07%
UK watchdog fines pharma firms Pfizer and Flynn on overcharging NHS

07/21/2022 | 04:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Pfizer logo

(Reuters) - Britain's antirust watchdog fined pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Flynn 70 million pounds ($83.61 million) on Thursday for overcharging the National Health Services (NHS) for an epilepsy drug.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said NHS costs for the drug rose from 2 million pounds to 50 million pounds in a single year.

($1 = 0.8372 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
