June 26 (Reuters) -

* US CDC ADVISERS RECOMMEND RSV VACCINE FOR ADULTS AGED 75 YEARS OF AGE AND ABOVE

* US CDC ADVISERS RECOMMEND RSV VACCINE FOR ADULTS 60–74 YEARS OF AGE WHO ARE AT INCREASED RISK OF SEVERE RSV DISEASE

* U.S. CDC ADVISERS DO NOT VOTE ON WHETHER TO RECOMMEND RSV VACCINE FOR ADULTS AGED 50 TO 59