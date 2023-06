Pfizer, Inc. the world's leading pharmaceutical group. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - vaccines (52.4%); - drugs for the treatment of cancer (15.2%); - cardiovascular, metabolic and analgesic drugs (11.5%); - injectable, anti-infectives drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (9%); - drugs for inflammatory and immune diseases (5.5%); - drugs for rare diseases (4.4%); - other (2%). At the end of 2021, the group had more than 39 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (36.6%), Europe (22.6%) and other (40.8%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals