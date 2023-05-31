Advanced search
PFIZER, INC.

31/05/2023
38.02 USD   +2.73%
U.S. FDA Approves ABRYSVO™, Pfizer's Vaccine for the Prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in Older Adults
BU
US FDA approves Pfizer's RSV vaccine

05/31/2023
May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved Pfizer Inc's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for older adults, making it the second shot against the common respiratory disease that can be fatal for seniors.

The approval comes less than a month after the FDA approved a similar shot by rival GSK Plc. Pfizer's vaccine was approved for people aged 60 and older, the company said, the same age group as GSK's shot.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
