US FDA approves Pfizer's RSV vaccine

May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Wednesday approved Pfizer Inc's respiratory syncytial
virus (RSV) vaccine for older adults, making it the second shot
against the common respiratory disease that can be fatal for
seniors.
The approval comes less than a month after the FDA
approved a similar shot by rival GSK Plc. Pfizer's
vaccine was approved for people aged 60 and older, the company
said, the same age group as GSK's shot.
In a late-stage study, Pfizer's vaccine, to be sold under
the brand name Abrysvo, was 67% effective among those aged 60
and older with two or more symptoms of RSV, and 85.7% against
severe illness defined by three or more symptoms.
Pfizer and GSK have said they expect a multibillion-dollar
market for RSV vaccines.
The company expects to make the vaccine available during the
third quarter, ahead of the next RSV season, once the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signs off on
its use.
The CDC's advisory committee is expected to meet in June to
discuss the vaccines, including who should receive them and how
often.
Pfizer did not disclose a price for the vaccine. It said the
price would be value-based to support routine vaccination for
the recommended age group for the shots.
If the vaccine is recommended by the CDC for routine use, it
will be widely available at no out-of-pocket cost for most older
Americans covered by the government Medicare health plan, the
company said.
RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can also
lead to serious illness and hospitalization. It is estimated to
be responsible for 14,000 deaths in adults aged 65 and older in
the United States annually, according to government data.
Pfizer is also seeking FDA approval for its RSV vaccine to
prevent the disease in infants by inoculating pregnant women. It
could become the first RSV vaccine available to protect babies,
who are among those at greatest risk for severe illness.
The shot received backing by the agency's panel of outside
experts earlier this month for use in pregnant women.
The company has said it is ready to launch its RSV vaccine
for both older adults and pregnant women in the United States
and Europe this year.
Moderna Inc has said it expects to file seeking
approval for its RSV vaccine this quarter for those aged 60 and
older.
Sanofi and partner AstraZeneca Plc in
November gained European marketing authorization for their
antibody treatment nirsevimab for preventing RSV in newborns and
infants. It is currently under FDA review.
