Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00:30 2023-06-15 pm EDT
39.67 USD   +0.77%
02:41pUS FDA panel weighs makeup of next COVID vaccine
RE
10:01aRna Processing In Health And Disease : challenges and opportunities of the field
AQ
06/14Thinking about buying stock in Pfizer, eXp World Holdings, Ballard Power Systems, Uniti Group, or Rocket Lab USA?
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US FDA panel weighs makeup of next COVID vaccine

06/15/2023 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People receive COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron

(Reuters) -Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration were meeting on Thursday to discuss and vote on whether to recommend targeting one of the currently dominant XBB coronavirus variants in updated COVID-19 shots being developed for a fall vaccination campaign.

FDA staff reviewers in documents released this week said available evidence suggests this year's shots should target an XBB variant. XBB and its offshoots, which now account for most U.S. infections, are descendents of the Omicron variant that caused COVID cases to surge to record levels early last year.

U.S. regulators are looking to bring the next COVID shots more closely in line with the circulating virus.

The next-generation shots should select a single XBB-related target, the FDA's staff reviewers suggested. A so-called monovalent vaccine would be a change from the most recent bivalent COVID boosters that targeted both the original strain of the coronavirus and Omicron.

Top FDA official Peter Marks said there was concern about another COVID wave over the 2023-2024 winter, when population immunity could wane further.

The expert panel meeting comes after an advisory group to the World Health Organization (WHO) last month recommended the next wave of COVID booster shots be updated to target XBB subvariants. Europe's medicine regulators backed that recommendation.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended booster shots broadly last year. But panel member Dr. Paul Offit questioned whether the shots needed to be recommended for "everybody every season," noting that the highest risk groups are those most likely to benefit from an annual booster.

Only about 17% of the U.S. population - some 56.5 million people - received a COVID booster during the 2022-2023 vaccination season, according to government data through early May. Older Americans were boosted at a higher rate than the general population.

"The highest-risk people are really older adults as well as people with significant comorbidities," said Dr. Paul Sax from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston who is not on the advisory panel. "That's the primary group to target."

The FDA will take recommendations from its outside experts into consideration before making a final decision on composition of the shots.

The panel will discuss, but not vote on, exactly which subvariant it believes the vaccines should target, with XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 among the candidates.

COVID vaccine makers Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna and Novavax are already developing versions of their respective vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 and other currently circulating subvariants. Preclinical data from all three was presented at the meeting.

Pfizer, in its presentation, said it could supply its monovalent shots targeting the XBB.1.5 subvariant by the end of July, and those targeting the XBB.1.16 subvariant by August.

Between Moderna and Pfizer, Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen expects 75 million doses to be sold in the United States during the 2023-2024 campaign.

Moderna last month said it continues to expect the U.S. annual COVID-19 market to be 100 million doses, largely in line with Pfizer's view of 102 million.

COVID deaths and hospitalizations have declined in 2023, and the U.S. government in May ended its COVID Public Health Emergency, which had allowed millions of Americans to receive vaccines, tests and treatments at no cost.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Erman, Bill Berkrot and Jonathan Oatis)

By Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 2.41% 113.6 Delayed Quote.-26.14%
MODERNA, INC. 2.84% 129.63 Delayed Quote.-29.82%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 2.11% 207.635 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
NOVAVAX, INC. 5.70% 8.16 Delayed Quote.-24.90%
PFIZER, INC. 0.66% 39.6134 Delayed Quote.-23.19%
SAX INDEX 0.00% 307.98 Real-time Quote.-7.99%
All news about PFIZER, INC.
02:41pUS FDA panel weighs makeup of next COVID vaccine
RE
10:01aRna Processing In Health And Disease : challenges and opportunities of the field
AQ
06/14Thinking about buying stock in Pfizer, eXp World Holdings, Ballard Power Systems, Uniti..
PR
06/14Pfizer Withdraws Seagen Merger Notification, Report Form With US FTC, Department of Jus..
MT
06/13Pfizer expects to run out of some antibiotic supply for children soon
RE
06/13Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Late Tuesday
MT
06/13Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing in Tuesday Afternoon Trading
MT
06/13Pfizer expects to run out of antibiotic supply soon
RE
06/13Pfizer Says Running Out of Select Penicillin Doses Amid Competitive Shortages
MT
06/13Transcript : Pfizer Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthc..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 67 962 M - -
Net income 2023 15 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 222 B 222 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
EV / Sales 2024 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 39,36 $
Average target price 46,68 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-23.19%222 199
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.01%451 959
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY22.38%425 008
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.33%356 270
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.06%275 718
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.49%247 019
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer