Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Pfizer, Inc.
News
Summary
PFE
US7170811035
PFIZER, INC.
(PFE)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
12/22 04:10:00 pm
59.55
USD
+1.02%
05:32p
Large holiday gatherings in U.S. not safe even if boosted, Fauci says
RE
05:18p
UPDATE1
: U.S. regulators authorize first oral antiviral COVID-19 pill
AQ
05:17p
White house warns pfizer covid-19 pill will not be widely available for months - ft
RE
WHITE HOUSE WARNS PFIZER COVID-19 PILL WILL NOT BE WIDELY AVAILABLE FOR MONTHS - FT
12/22/2021 | 05:17pm EST
12/22/2021 | 05:17pm EST
WHITE HOUSE WARNS PFIZER COVID-19 PILL WILL NOT BE WIDELY AVAILABLE FOR MONTHS - FT
© Reuters 2021
All news about PFIZER, INC.
05:32p
Large holiday gatherings in U.S. not safe even if boosted, Fauci says
RE
05:18p
UPDATE1
: U.S. regulators authorize first oral antiviral COVID-19 pill
AQ
05:17p
White house warns pfizer covid-19 pill will not be widely available for months - ft
RE
05:09p
U.S. authorizes Pfizer oral COVID-19 treatment, first for at-home use
RE
05:04p
Novavax says COVID vaccine triggers immune response to Omicron variant
RE
04:49p
Health Care Up As Omicron Seen Spurring Demand For Vaccines, Medications -- Health Care..
DJ
04:41p
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
AQ
04:27p
US regulators authorize pill to treat Covid-19
AQ
04:07p
BIDEN
: 250,000 treatment courses of Pfizer anti-viral due in January
RE
03:32p
Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Gets US FDA Emergency-Use Authorization
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
12/17
PFIZER INC
: Goldman Sachs drops its Sell rating
MD
12/17
Goldman Sachs Analyst Starts Pfizer at Neutral With $51 Price Target
MT
12/15
Atlantic Securities Adjusts Pfizer PT to $52 From $42, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
81 886 M
-
-
Net income 2021
21 946 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
27 661 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
15,5x
Yield 2021
2,69%
Capitalization
331 B
331 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
4,38x
EV / Sales 2022
3,71x
Nbr of Employees
78 500
Free-Float
59,3%
More Financials
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
58,95 $
Average target price
54,07 $
Spread / Average Target
-8,28%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla
Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann
President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio
Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten
Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca
Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.
60.15%
330 878
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
6.25%
440 197
ROCHE HOLDING AG
22.51%
332 475
NOVO NORDISK A/S
63.23%
240 534
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
56.88%
240 138
ABBVIE INC.
21.28%
229 736
More Results
