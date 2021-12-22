Log in
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

WHITE HOUSE WARNS PFIZER COVID-19 PILL WILL NOT BE WIDELY AVAILABLE FOR MONTHS - FT

12/22/2021 | 05:17pm EST
WHITE HOUSE WARNS PFIZER COVID-19 PILL WILL NOT BE WIDELY AVAILABLE FOR MONTHS - FT


© Reuters 2021
All news about PFIZER, INC.
05:32pLarge holiday gatherings in U.S. not safe even if boosted, Fauci says
RE
05:18pUPDATE1 : U.S. regulators authorize first oral antiviral COVID-19 pill
AQ
05:17pWhite house warns pfizer covid-19 pill will not be widely available for months - ft
RE
05:09pU.S. authorizes Pfizer oral COVID-19 treatment, first for at-home use
RE
05:04pNovavax says COVID vaccine triggers immune response to Omicron variant
RE
04:49pHealth Care Up As Omicron Seen Spurring Demand For Vaccines, Medications -- Health Care..
DJ
04:41pPfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
AQ
04:27pUS regulators authorize pill to treat Covid-19
AQ
04:07pBIDEN : 250,000 treatment courses of Pfizer anti-viral due in January
RE
03:32pPfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Gets US FDA Emergency-Use Authorization
MT
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 886 M - -
Net income 2021 21 946 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 331 B 331 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 58,95 $
Average target price 54,07 $
Spread / Average Target -8,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.60.15%330 878
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.25%440 197
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.51%332 475
NOVO NORDISK A/S63.23%240 534
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.88%240 138
ABBVIE INC.21.28%229 736