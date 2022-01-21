Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/21 08:44:10 am
53.775 USD   -0.51%
08:27aWHO advisory panel recommends extending use of Pfizer vaccine to 5-11 year olds
RE
06:28aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : Jan. 21, 2022 -3-
AQ
04:30aJapan Clears Use of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine on Children
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WHO advisory panel recommends extending use of Pfizer vaccine to 5-11 year olds

01/21/2022 | 08:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Children are being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maintal near Frankfurt

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's advisory panel on Friday recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of Pfizer and German partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old.

The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunization held a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the companies' vaccine. The vaccine is currently recommended for use in people aged 12 years and above.

The recommended dosage for the younger population is 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms offered to those 12 years and older.

"This age group (5-11) is in the lowest priority use group for vaccination except for children who have co-morbidities," SAGE chairman Alejandro Cravioto said.

The panel also recommended that booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine should be administered 4 to 6 months after the completion of the primary series, in high-priority groups like older adults and health workers. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PFIZER, INC.
08:27aWHO advisory panel recommends extending use of Pfizer vaccine to 5-11 year olds
RE
06:28aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : Jan. 21, 2022 -3-
AQ
04:30aJapan Clears Use of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine on Children
MT
01:08aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : Jan. 21, 2022 -2-
AQ
01/20Unilever Shareholder Calls for Improvement in Performance After Failed GSK-Pfizer Bid
MT
01/20URGENT : Japan approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11
AQ
01/20Urgent Headline News
AQ
01/20Facing Hormone Shortages, South Africa's Trans Men Try Black Market
AQ
01/20Sputnik V shows higher Omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer in preliminary study
RE
01/20Syapse, Inc. Extends Collaboration with Pfizer to Continue to Generate Real-World Evide..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 916 M - -
Net income 2021 22 210 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 303 B 303 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 54,05 $
Average target price 57,14 $
Spread / Average Target 5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-8.47%303 375
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.40%435 037
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.69%322 260
ABBVIE INC.-1.75%235 181
NOVO NORDISK A/S-13.40%220 833
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-11.98%220 420