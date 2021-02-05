White House to invoke DPA to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Friday it
was invoking the Defense Production Act to help Pfizer Inc
ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production and that "every
option" was on the table to produce more Johnson & Johnson
vaccine should it be authorized.
It will also use the wartime powers to increase at-home
COVID-19 tests, and make more surgical gloves in the U.S.,
officials said at a Friday media briefing.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Rebecca Spalding in Bengaluru,
Editing by Franklin Paul)