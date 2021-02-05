Log in
White House to invoke DPA to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production

02/05/2021 | 12:01pm EST
Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Friday it was invoking the Defense Production Act to help Pfizer Inc ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production and that "every option" was on the table to produce more Johnson & Johnson vaccine should it be authorized.

It will also use the wartime powers to increase at-home COVID-19 tests, and make more surgical gloves in the U.S., officials said at a Friday media briefing.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Rebecca Spalding in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2021
