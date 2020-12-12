Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer Inc.    PFE

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

With COVID-19 vaccine ready for distribution, U.S. FDA's Hahn ready for his shot

12/12/2020 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 12 (Reuters) - With shots of Pfizer Inc.'s and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine ready to be distributed after the United States authorized it on Friday, Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn said he was ready for a vaccination as soon as available.

Hahn, speaking during a press conference, defended the fastest-ever vaccine process, saying the agency did not sacrifice safety in return for speed.

He also described as inaccurate press reports that said President Donald Trump's administration had threatened to fire him if the FDA did not approve the authorization by a certain date. (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York and Lucia Mutikani in Washington D.C.; Writing by Caroline Humer; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2020
All news about PFIZER INC.
09:35aFda official says "we think the known and potential benefits outweigh the kno..
RE
09:08aWith COVID-19 vaccine ready for distribution, U.S. FDA's Hahn ready for his s..
RE
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -3-
DJ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -2-
DJ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate Historic First Authorization in th..
DJ
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized -2-
DJ
12/11PFIZER : and BioNTech Celebrate Historic First Authorization in the U.S. of Vacc..
BU
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized in the U.S. -- 2nd Update
DJ
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized in the U.S. -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 224 M - -
Net income 2020 19 729 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,30x
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,55 $
Last Close Price 41,12 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Helen H. Hobbs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.10.78%228 561
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.85%402 647
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.66%293 415
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.79%209 892
NOVARTIS AG-11.25%208 327
ABBVIE INC.20.10%187 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ