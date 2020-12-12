With COVID-19 vaccine ready for distribution, U.S. FDA's Hahn ready for his shot

Dec 12 (Reuters) - With shots of Pfizer Inc.'s and
BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine ready to be distributed
after the United States authorized it on Friday, Food and Drug
Administration head Stephen Hahn said he was ready for a
vaccination as soon as available.
Hahn, speaking during a press conference, defended the
fastest-ever vaccine process, saying the agency did not
sacrifice safety in return for speed.
He also described as inaccurate press reports that said
President Donald Trump's administration had threatened to fire
him if the FDA did not approve the authorization by a certain
date.
