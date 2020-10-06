Log in
Pfizer CEO says won't discuss FDA's coronavirus vaccine guidance with White House

10/06/2020 | 12:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S.

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Tuesday the company would never discuss the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's guidelines on coronavirus vaccines with the White House as it could undermine the agency's independence.

White House officials are blocking new FDA guidelines for emergency release of a coronavirus vaccine, including one that would likely ensure that no vaccine could be authorized before the Nov. 3 presidential election, the New York Times reported on Monday.

"We believe U.S. FDA's independence is today more important than ever as public trust in #COVID19 vaccine development has been eroded by the politicization of the process," Bourla said on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/2GL9JJO)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials
Sales 2021 22 690 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2021 5 704 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,4x
Yield 2021 6,58%
Capitalization 225 B 3 075 M 3 062 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 489
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart PFIZER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4 913,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sridhar Subramaniam Managing Director & Executive Director
Rajendra Ambalal Shah Chairman
Deepak Rakheja Director-Global Commercial Operations
Milind Patil Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Navin Singhania Director-Business Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER LIMITED16.33%3 080
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.62%390 263
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.53%297 897
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.68%205 476
PFIZER INC.-7.15%204 215
NOVARTIS AG-12.19%194 215
