Pfizer : Audited Results – Year ended March 31, 2024
May 18, 2024 at 04:16 am EDT
Pfizer Limited
The Capital, 1802/1901,
Plot No. C - 70, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.
Tel : +91 22 6693 2000 Fax : +91 22 2654 0274
May 17, 2024
The Corporate Relationship Dept.
The Manager, Listing Dept.
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
1st Floor, P.J.Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street, Fort
G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 500680
Scrip Symbol: PFIZER
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Audited financial results and Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024
- Outcome of Board Meeting.
Ref.: Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2024, Statement of Audited Cash Flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, Declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion and the Auditor's Report by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. B S R & Co., LLP.
The Audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, that commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 7.15 p.m.
Further, please be informed that the Board of Directors has at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 17, 2024, recommended a dividend of Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 6, 2024.
Request you to please take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Pfizer Limited
PRAJEET NAIR
Prajeet Nair
Digitally signed by
PRAJEET NAIR Date: 2024.05.17 19:25:27 +05'30'
Director - Corporate Services & Company Secretary
Cc: National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL)
Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL)
KFin Technologies Limited
CIN: L24231MH1950PLC008311
Email ID: contactus.india@pﬁzer.com
Website: www.pﬁzerltd.co.in
Pfizer Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Goa. The Company has various independent contract/third party manufacturers based across India. Its product portfolio includes vaccine, anti-infectives, cardiac, pain, maternal nutrition, gastrointestinal, contraceptives, anti-inflammatory, nutrition and immunity, and respiratory. The Company's vaccine business is focused on Prevenar 13, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is administered to infants who are six weeks and older as part of primary vaccination, toddlers, adolescents, adults, and elderly population. Its inflammation and immunology portfolio includes two advanced therapies, which cater to patients suffering from diseases related to chronic immune system such as rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.