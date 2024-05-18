Pfizer Limited

May 17, 2024 The Corporate Relationship Dept. The Manager, Listing Dept. BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 1st Floor, P.J.Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, Fort G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500680 Scrip Symbol: PFIZER Dear Sirs,

Sub: Audited financial results and Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

- Outcome of Board Meeting.

Ref.: Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2024, Statement of Audited Cash Flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, Declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion and the Auditor's Report by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. B S R & Co., LLP.

The Audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, that commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 7.15 p.m.

Further, please be informed that the Board of Directors has at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 17, 2024, recommended a dividend of Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 6, 2024.

