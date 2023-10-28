Pfizer Limited announced that Mr. Samir Kazi has resigned as a Director from the Board of Directors of the Company effective close of business September 12, 2023. to pursue an opportunity outside Pfizer Limited. Consequently, Mr. Samir Kazi has resigned as a Director from the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from the close of business on September 12, 2023.

Pursuant to the above, Mr. Kazi shall cease to be a Member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, Stakeholders' Relationship Committee and Board Administrative & Share Transfer Committee of the Board effective close of business on September 12, 2023. The effective date of resignation of Mr. Samir Kazi as an employee shall be from such date as may be mutually agreed between the Company and Mr. Kazi.