Pfizer Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
October 28, 2023 at 05:57 am EDT
Pfizer Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 5,752.1 million compared to INR 6,374.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,112.8 million compared to INR 6,617.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,489.6 million compared to INR 3,110.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 32.56 compared to INR 67.99 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 32.56 compared to INR 67.99 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 11,065.7 million compared to INR 12,303.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 11,761 million compared to INR 12,726.3 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2,424.9 million compared to INR 3,436.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 53 compared to INR 75.11 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 53 compared to INR 75.11 a year ago.
Pfizer Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Goa. The Company has various independent contract/third party manufacturers based across India. Its product portfolio includes vaccine, anti-infectives, cardiac, pain, maternal nutrition, gastrointestinal, contraceptives, anti-inflammatory, nutrition and immunity, and respiratory. The Company's vaccine business is focused on Prevenar 13, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is administered to infants who are six weeks and older as part of primary vaccination, toddlers, adolescents, adults, and elderly population. Its inflammation and immunology portfolio includes two advanced therapies, which cater to patients suffering from diseases related to chronic immune system such as rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.