Pfizer Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 5,752.1 million compared to INR 6,374.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,112.8 million compared to INR 6,617.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,489.6 million compared to INR 3,110.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 32.56 compared to INR 67.99 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 32.56 compared to INR 67.99 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 11,065.7 million compared to INR 12,303.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 11,761 million compared to INR 12,726.3 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2,424.9 million compared to INR 3,436.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 53 compared to INR 75.11 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 53 compared to INR 75.11 a year ago.