Pfizer Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The Company has its own manufacturing facility at Goa. The Company has various independent contract/third party manufacturers based across India. Its product portfolio includes vaccine, anti-infectives, cardiac, pain, maternal nutrition, gastrointestinal, contraceptives, anti-inflammatory, nutrition and immunity, and respiratory. The Company's vaccine business is focused on Prevenar 13, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is administered to infants who are six weeks and older as part of primary vaccination, toddlers, adolescents, adults, and elderly population. Its inflammation and immunology portfolio includes two advanced therapies, which cater to patients suffering from diseases related to chronic immune system such as rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.

Sector Pharmaceuticals