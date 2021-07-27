Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PFSweb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFSW   US7170982067

PFSWEB, INC.

(PFSW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/27 03:57:00 pm
11.6 USD   -7.20%
04:06pPFSweb Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
07/08PFSWEB : PFSW – LiveArea Sale and Strategic Alternatives Summary
PU
07/08Dentsu to Acquire LiveArea
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PFSweb Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

07/27/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLEN, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders today, July 27, 2021 in Allen, Texas.

All Company proposals were approved by the Company’s stockholders, including: the election of seven directors; compensation of the Company’s named executive officers on a non-binding, advisory basis; an amendment to the 2020 Stock and Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of Common Stock issuable thereunder by 1,000,000 shares; an amendment to the Rights Agreement with Computershare Shareowner Services, LLC; and the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

Investor Relations
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
Tel 1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PFSWEB, INC.
04:06pPFSweb Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
07/08PFSWEB : PFSW – LiveArea Sale and Strategic Alternatives Summary
PU
07/08Dentsu to Acquire LiveArea
MT
07/07PFSWEB INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/07PFSWEB : Lake Street Adjusts PFSweb's Price Target to $13 From $9, Reiterates Bu..
MT
07/06PFSWEB : to Sell LiveArea Unit for $250 Million, Explore Strategic Alternatives ..
MT
07/06PFSWEB : PFSW – LiveArea Acquisition and Strategic Alternatives Summary
PU
07/06PFSWEB : Company Also Engages Raymond James to Explore Strategic Alternatives fo..
PU
07/06PFSWEB INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or ..
AQ
07/06PFSWEB : Dentsu Group Strengthens Merkle's Experience and Commerce Capabilities ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 354 M - -
Net income 2021 1,14 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 227x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 264 M 264 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 130
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart PFSWEB, INC.
Duration : Period :
PFSweb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFSWEB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,50 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Willoughby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Madden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Monica Luechtefeld Chairman
Mark Fuentes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David I. Beatson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFSWEB, INC.85.74%264
ACCENTURE PLC22.12%202 277
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.70%159 080
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.42%127 568
INFOSYS LIMITED27.72%91 502
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.96%87 772