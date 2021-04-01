Log in
PFSWEB, INC.

PFSWEB, INC.

(PFSW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PFSweb : PFSW Corporate Presentation – April 2021 Update

04/01/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
April 2021

PFSW Global Commerce Solutions

Important Cautions Regarding

Forward Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this presentation, particularly information regarding future revenue, earnings, business plans and goals, consist of forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and the Company's future performance are both subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained herein is subject to the risk factors and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risk factors and uncertainties are incorporated by reference as though fully set forth herein.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAPmeasures including Service Fee Equivalent Revenue, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Service

fee equivalent revenue represents service fee revenue plus the gross profit earned on product revenue and does not alter existing revenue recognition. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP as adjusted for the impact of non-cashstock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred tax expense for goodwill amortization. EBITDA represents earnings (or losses) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further eliminates the effect of stock based compensation, as well as acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are used by management, analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as the calculation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) eliminates the effect of non-cashstock-based compensation, acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), amortization of acquisition related intangible assets and deferred tax expense for goodwill amortization. EBITDA eliminates the effect of financing, income taxes, and the accounting effects of capital spending, and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible benefits, and Adjusted EBITDA further eliminates non-cashstock-based compensation and acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, which items may vary from different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue allows client contracts with similar operational support models but different financial models to be combined as if all contracts were being operated on a service fee revenue basis. The non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for or superior to our GAAP financial information. We have included reconciliations later in this presentation of the non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure.

Key Stats1

TRADING DATA @ (3/31/21)

VALUATION MEASURES @ (3/31/21) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (FY2020)

TARGETING CONTINUED GROWTH IN 2021

Stock Price

Enterprise Value

$6.75

$169.3M

$2.63/$9.89

$137.5M

52 WEEK LOW/HIGH

MARKET CAP

105,801

0.7x

AVG. DAILY VOL. (3 MO.)

EV/TTM SFE REVENUE2

20.4M

8.8x

SHARES OUTSTANDING

EV/TTM ADJ. EBITDA2

77%

PUBLIC FLOAT, EST.

86%STOCK TREND

INSTITUTIONAL/STRATEGIC

OWNER HOLDINGS

Adjusted EBITDA2

$19.1M

$342.5M

$213.2M

TOTAL REVENUE

TOTAL ASSETS3

$258.9M

$42.5M

SERVICE FEE

TOTAL DEBT3

EQUIVALENT REVENUE2

$160.8M

$7.9M

TOTAL LIABILITIES3

NON-GAAP NET INCOME2

$52.4M

$10.8M

TOTAL EQUITY3

CASH & EQUIVALENTS3

Service Fee Equivalent Revenue2

Adj. EBITDA2

($ Millions)

$258.9

$232.1

$215.8

$24.4

$19.1

$16.2

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21E 4

  1. Source: Capital IQ
  2. Service fee equivalent (SFE) revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure
  3. As of the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.
  4. Company guidance issued and effective March 25, 2021 only.

3

About PFSweb

PFSW is a Global Commerce Services

Selected Client Portfolio

Company.

We manage the entire online customer shopping experience for major branded manufacturers and retailers. We do this through two business units, LiveArea and PFS:

Order

Technology

Mgmt

Payment

Experience

& Fraud

Data

Customer

Care

Multipoint

Order

Fulfillment

Orchestration

3PL

4

End Customer Journey

Digital Commerce

Operations Services

A W A R E N E S S

E X P L O R A T I O N

C O N V E R S I O N

F U L F I L L M E N T

L O Y A L T Y

Consumer Insights

Consumer Insights

Campaign Concepts + Production

Experience Design

Commerce Site / App Design + Build

OMS Build / Hosted OMS / WMS / Payment / Tax / Fraud

3PL / Warehousing / Distribution

Product Packaging + Personalization

Customer Service

Loyalty / Affinity

Marketing / Experience Optimization

Data Platforms + Management

Managed Services

Store Experience

Store Experience

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PFSweb Inc. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 20:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 331 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,17 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -42,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart PFSWEB, INC.
Duration : Period :
PFSweb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFSWEB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,13 $
Last Close Price 6,75 $
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael C. Willoughby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Madden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Monica Luechtefeld Chairman
Mark Fuentes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David I. Beatson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFSWEB, INC.0.30%135
ACCENTURE PLC5.76%177 060
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED11.01%160 675
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.02%120 385
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.63%80 406
INFOSYS LIMITED8.94%79 367
