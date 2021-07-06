Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PFSweb, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFSW   US7170982067

PFSWEB, INC.

(PFSW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PFSweb : PFSW – LiveArea Acquisition and Strategic Alternatives Summary

07/06/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 2021

LiveArea Acquisition and Strategic

Alternatives Summary

LiveArea Transaction

LiveArea to strengthen Merkle's experience and commerce capabilities

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled,data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group's international business, to acquire LiveArea business unit.

    • Announced July 6, 2021
    • PFSweb to sell LiveArea to Merkle, a Dentsu International company (Tokyo: 4324), for approximately $250M, with expected net proceeds1 to range from $185M to $200M.
    • LiveArea to join an established global technology-enabled,data-driven CXM company, adding its $85M in TTM revenue as of March 31, 2021.
    • Transaction expected to close in Q3 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
    • PFSweb to address updated financial outlook following the completion of the transaction.
  2. After consideration of estimated taxes and transaction related expenses.
  3. As of March 31, 2021

Transaction Highlights

~$250M

$185M-200M

TOTAL CONSIDERATION

EXPECTED NET

PROCEEDS1

$85M

LIVEAREA REVENUE

TTM2

2

About Dentsu & Merkle

Led by Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004), a pure holding company established on January 1, 2020, the Dentsu Group encompasses two operational networks: dentsu japan network, which oversees Dentsu's agency operations in Japan, and dentsu international, its international business headquarters in London, which oversees Dentsu's agency operations outside of Japan.

With a strong presence in over 145 countries and regions across five continents and with more than 64,000 dedicated professionals, the Dentsu Group provides a comprehensive range of client-centric integrated communications, media and digital services through its eight leadership brands-Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG and Posterscope-as well as through Dentsu Japan Network companies, including Dentsu Inc., the world's largest single brand agency with a history of innovation. The Group is also active in the production and marketing of sports and entertainment content on a global scale.

Dentsu Group Inc. website: https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 12,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

3

Strategic Rationale

Creation of Operational Synergies

LiveArea's team and services will complement Merkle's operating model to realize efficiency benefits. These

synergies translate back to the combined entity in the following areas:

  • Progression towards Dentsu Group's stated ambition of over 50% Customer Transformation & Technology revenue less cost of sales.
  • Overlapping commerce expertise in EMEA.
  • Strengthened deployment force, with 590 LiveArea employees transitioning to Merkle.

Optimized Growth Potential

and Client Value

Proposition

The transaction will amplify the value

proposition to LiveArea's clients and expand its runway for future growth.

  • Deepens existing relationships with blue- chip clients, such as Salesforce, Adobe, and SAP.
  • Increased penetration into North America.
  • Enhanced competitive advantage in CXM services and integrated solutions.
  • Continued commitment to high-touch service amid accelerated customer demand trends.

Important Step of Broader

Strategic Alternatives

Process to Maximize

Shareholder Value

Raymond James Financial is acting as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction and will be leading the exploration of further strategic alternatives for the PFS business.

4

PFS Strategic Alternatives

PFSweb evaluates options for shareholder value creation

Raymond James Financial, a leading diversified financial services company, has been engaged to lead an evaluation of strategic alternatives for the PFS business.

  • Following the close of the LiveArea transaction, the company will retain the services of Raymond James Financial to complete a comprehensive evaluation of alternatives for the PFS business.
  • This process follows PFSweb's three-year effort to establish PFS and LiveArea as distinct brands in-market and to appropriately align corresponding internal protocols.

1. As of March 31, 2021

Essential Considerations

  • PFS Growth - Ensuring PFS is positioned for continued growth.
  • Value Creation - Delivering maximized shareholder value.
  • Our People - Finding the best fit for our valued team members.

5

Disclaimer

PFSweb Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PFSWEB, INC.
10:16aPFSWEB  : PFSW – LiveArea Acquisition and Strategic Alternatives Summary
PU
09:24aPFSWEB  : Company Also Engages Raymond James to Explore Strategic Alternatives f..
PU
09:23aPFSWEB INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or..
AQ
09:07aPFSWEB  : Dentsu Group Strengthens Merkle's Experience and Commerce Capabilities..
BU
09:00aPFSweb to Sell LiveArea Business to Merkle for $250 Million
GL
08:02aPFSweb Shares Rise 35% After Selling LiveArea Unit
DJ
05/18PFSWEB  : PFSW Corporate Presentation – May 2021 Update
PU
05/13PFSweb to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/11PFSWEB INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05/11PFSWEB INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 355 M - -
Net income 2021 1,78 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 90,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 130
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart PFSWEB, INC.
Duration : Period :
PFSweb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFSWEB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,57 $
Average target price 10,13 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Willoughby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Madden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Monica Luechtefeld Chairman
Mark Fuentes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David I. Beatson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFSWEB, INC.12.48%161
ACCENTURE PLC16.70%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.01%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED25.73%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.14.35%83 980