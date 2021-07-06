PFSweb : PFSW – LiveArea Acquisition and Strategic Alternatives Summary

About Dentsu & Merkle

Led by Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004), a pure holding company established on January 1, 2020, the Dentsu Group encompasses two operational networks: dentsu japan network, which oversees Dentsu's agency operations in Japan, and dentsu international, its international business headquarters in London, which oversees Dentsu's agency operations outside of Japan.

With a strong presence in over 145 countries and regions across five continents and with more than 64,000 dedicated professionals, the Dentsu Group provides a comprehensive range of client-centric integrated communications, media and digital services through its eight leadership brands-Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG and Posterscope-as well as through Dentsu Japan Network companies, including Dentsu Inc., the world's largest single brand agency with a history of innovation. The Group is also active in the production and marketing of sports and entertainment content on a global scale.

Dentsu Group Inc. website: https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/