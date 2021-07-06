PFSweb : PFSW – LiveArea Acquisition and Strategic Alternatives Summary
07/06/2021 | 10:16am EDT
July 2021
LiveArea Acquisition and Strategic
Alternatives Summary
LiveArea Transaction
LiveArea to strengthen Merkle's experience and commerce capabilities
Merkle, a leading technology-enabled,data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group's international business, to acquire LiveArea business unit.
Announced July 6, 2021
PFSweb to sell LiveArea to Merkle, a Dentsu International company (Tokyo: 4324), for approximately $250M, with expected net proceeds1 to range from $185M to $200M.
LiveArea to join an established global technology-enabled,data-driven CXM company, adding its $85M in TTM revenue as of March 31, 2021.
Transactionexpected to close in Q3 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
PFSweb to address updated financial outlook following the completion of the transaction.
After consideration of estimated taxes and transaction related expenses.
As of March 31, 2021
Transaction Highlights
~$250M
$185M-200M
TOTAL CONSIDERATION
EXPECTED NET
PROCEEDS1
$85M
LIVEAREA REVENUE
TTM2
2
About Dentsu & Merkle
Led by Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004), a pure holding company established on January 1, 2020, the Dentsu Group encompasses two operational networks: dentsu japan network, which oversees Dentsu's agency operations in Japan, and dentsu international, its international business headquarters in London, which oversees Dentsu's agency operations outside of Japan.
With a strong presence in over 145 countries and regions across five continents and with more than 64,000 dedicated professionals, the Dentsu Group provides a comprehensive range of client-centric integrated communications, media and digital services through its eight leadership brands-Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG and Posterscope-as well as through Dentsu Japan Network companies, including Dentsu Inc., the world's largest single brand agency with a history of innovation. The Group is also active in the production and marketing of sports and entertainment content on a global scale.
Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 12,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.
3
Strategic Rationale
Creation of Operational Synergies
LiveArea's team and services will complement Merkle's operating model to realize efficiency benefits. These
synergies translate back to the combined entity in the following areas:
Progression towards Dentsu Group's stated ambition of over 50% Customer Transformation & Technology revenue less cost of sales.
Overlapping commerce expertise in EMEA.
Strengthened deployment force, with 590 LiveArea employees transitioning to Merkle.
Optimized Growth Potential
and Client Value
Proposition
The transaction will amplify the value
proposition to LiveArea's clients and expand its runway for future growth.
Deepens existing relationships with blue- chip clients, such as Salesforce, Adobe, and SAP.
Increased penetration into North America.
Enhanced competitive advantage in CXM services and integrated solutions.
Continued commitment to high-touch service amid accelerated customer demand trends.
Important Step of Broader
Strategic Alternatives
Process to Maximize
Shareholder Value
Raymond James Financial is acting as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction and will be leading the exploration of further strategic alternatives for the PFS business.
4
PFS Strategic Alternatives
PFSweb evaluates options for shareholder value creation
Raymond James Financial, a leading diversified financial services company, has been engaged to lead an evaluation of strategic alternatives for the PFS business.
Following the close of the LiveArea transaction, the company will retain the services of Raymond James Financial to complete a comprehensive evaluation of alternatives for the PFS business.
This process follows PFSweb's three-year effort to establish PFS and LiveArea as distinct brands in-market and to appropriately align corresponding internal protocols.
1. As of March 31, 2021
Essential Considerations
PFS Growth- Ensuring PFS is positioned for continued growth.
Value Creation- Delivering maximized shareholder value.
Our People- Finding the best fit for our valued team members.