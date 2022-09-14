40 Local Students Across Northern and Central California to Receive Annual PG&E Better Together STEM Scholarships

The PG&E Corporation Foundation’s Scholarships Total $250,000 for Students Pursuing Higher Education in California

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced that 40 students from hometowns across its service area will receive scholarships totaling $250,000 from the 2022 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program.

The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) funds the scholarships. This year, The Foundation is sponsoring 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 scholarships of $2,500 each. The scholarships are given to students pursuing a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines. STEM education fosters ingenuity, creativity, and experimentation, leading to new ideas, innovations, and technological advancements that can have global impact.

Scholarship recipient Ariana Rajabi of Clovis will use her award toward her studies at California State University, Fresno, where she is majoring in mechanical engineering.

“I have had the dream of becoming an aerospace and mechanical engineer for as long as I can remember,” said Rajabi. “I have a family of six, and all three of my siblings plans to attend college. So, this award will help myself and my parents out significantly. I truly appreciate this, and I will continue to work hard and accomplish my goals.”

Scholar Peter Pham of San Jose is attending University of California, Berkeley and majoring in environmental science. He said his STEM-focused education will allow him to help others.

“My long-term goal is to become a physician and public servant to help our communities. PG&E has decided to be part of my journey through this award. I will make every penny count and make you all proud,” said Pham, a first-generation college student.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need.

“PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation are inspired and encouraged by this next generation of innovators, doers, and thinkers in California—and we’re glad to do our part to help alleviate some of the financial burden for families in our hometowns so these students can pursue their STEM-based higher education goals,” said Carla Peterman, PG&E Corporation’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and Chair of the Board of The PG&E Corporation Foundation.

Scholarship recipients must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2022-2023 academic year and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California, or at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) anywhere in the United States. HBCU eligibility was added this year in response to a trend in applications from high-achieving students admitted to HBCUs, none of which are in California.

Supporting Local Scholars

Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded more than $6.7 million to accomplished students. These charitable donations come from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E's 11 employee resource groups (ERGs) and three engineering networking groups (ENGs) award scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education. The funds are raised entirely through employee donations, employee fundraising events and PG&E’s employee giving program, the Campaign for the Community. Since 1989, more than $5 million ERG scholarships have been received by thousands of recipients.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

