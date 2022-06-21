As Summer Begins, PG&E Helps Customers with Five Easy Ways to Reduce Energy Use

Receive a Smart Thermostat at No Cost and More Tips to Manage Summer Energy Costs

On the first official day of summer Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) shares strategies to help customers save energy and keep costs down as temperatures continue to rise. Customers can utilize these simple steps, free tools, and programs to minimize the impact of summer heat on energy bills.

“Energy use typically increases during the summer months as the air conditioner accounts for more than half of the energy consumed in the average home or business. These customer tools and programs help make it easier for the system to work more efficiently, which can help customers save on energy bills,” said Aaron August, PG&E’s Vice President of Business Development & Customer Engagement.

Five Simple Ways to Save

Raise the thermostat and turn it up or off when leaving. Customers can save on annual cooling costs for each degree the temperature is increased in their home during the hot summer months. Set the thermostat at 78 degrees when at home, health permitting. Turn it up to 85 degrees when not at home.



Install a smart thermostat. Enroll in PG&E’s SmartAC Program and receive a smart thermostat at no cost1 after instant enrollment bonuses.



Check air filters once a month. Dirty filters cause the system to work harder to keep the area cool, wasting energy and money.



Replace Inefficient Appliances and Electronics. Find and compare top energy efficient appliances and electronics. Check out customer ratings and available rebates to determine the best option for your home. Visit PG&E’s new Energy Action Guide for more information.



Sign up for programs: Income-qualified programs offering a monthly discount include the California Alternative Rates for Energy (CARE) and the Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) Program. Some may also qualify for the Energy Saving Assistance Program offering free improvements to make the home more efficient, safe and comfortable.

Other programs include Medical Baseline offering a lower monthly rate for customers with certain medical conditions, Budget Billing averages out energy costs for more predictable monthly payments, and Bill Forecast Alerts are notifications when a monthly bill is expected to exceed a specific amount set by the customer.

For more tips on how to save this summer, visit www.pge.com/summer.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

1 Tax and shipping not included. Offers valid while supplies last. Prices shown reflect rebates plus enrollment in PG&E SmartAC Program. Rebate limitations apply. Offer does not apply to previous purchases. Restrictions may apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621006001/en/