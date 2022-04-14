Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 11:21:57 am EDT
12.25 USD   -4.71%
04/01Springtime Electric Safety Tips for PG&E Customers
BU
03/31April is National Safe Digging Month, a Reminder to Homeowners and Contractors to Call 811 Before All Digging Projects, Large or Small
BU
03/31PG&E Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Be Aware of Increase in Scams Targeting PG&E Customers as Tax Day Looms Closer

04/14/2022 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Customers Should Stay Vigilant to Recognize and Avoid Scams as Vulnerable, Seniors, Low-Income Families, non-English Speakers and Small Business Owners are Often Targeted

With just a few days left until the 2021 tax year filing deadline on April 18, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) warns customers to protect themselves from an increase in scams involving people posing as PG&E employees.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), tax season is a prime time for phone scams, and many scammers impersonating utility workers try to steal personal information from unsuspecting victims to file fraudulent tax returns under their names and collect their refunds. These imposters can be convincing, and often also steal money from gas and electric customers by asking for immediate payment to avoid a service disconnection.

Scammers tend to focus on those who are most vulnerable, and who may be particularly worried about potential disruption of their gas or electric service. While anyone can be a target, scammers often prey on seniors, low-income families, non-English speakers, and small business owners.

During 2021, PG&E received over 11,000 reports from customers who were targeted by scammers impersonating the company, and customers lost nearly $600,000 in fraudulent payments. Unfortunately, this number is likely just the tip of the iceberg for overall scam attempts, as many go unreported.

Signs of a potential scam

  • Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively demand immediate payment for an alleged past due bill.
  • Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct the customer to purchase a prepaid card then call them back supposedly to make a bill payment.
  • Request for prepaid card: When the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds.
  • Refund or rebate offers: Scammers may say that your utility company overbilled you and owes you a refund, or that you are entitled to a rebate.

How customers can protect themselves

Customers should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. PG&E does not specify how customers should make a bill payment and offers a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person at authorized neighborhood payment center locations.

If a scammer threatens immediate disconnection or shutoff of service without prior notification, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door. Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance disconnection notification, typically by mail and included with their regular monthly bill. As part of our ongoing comprehensive efforts to help customers financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, residential service disconnections for non-payment continue to be paused. In addition, PG&E is automatically enrolling all residential and small business customers with past due balances over 60 days in new extended payment arrangements.

Signing up for an online account at pge.com is another safeguard. Not only can customers log in to check their balance and payment history, but they can also sign up for recurring payments, paperless billing and helpful alerts.

Scammers Impersonating Trusted Phone Numbers: Scammers are now able to create authentic-looking 800 numbers which appear on your phone display. The numbers don’t lead back to PG&E if called back, however, so if you have doubts, hang up and call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000. If customers ever feel that they are in physical danger, they should call 911.

Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact local law enforcement.

For more information about protecting yourself and your family from scams, visit PG&E’s Safety Action Center, the IRS scams alert webpage and www.utilitiesunited.org.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
04/01Springtime Electric Safety Tips for PG&E Customers
BU
03/31April is National Safe Digging Month, a Reminder to Homeowners and Contractors to Call ..
BU
03/31PG&E Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
03/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts PG&E's Price Target to $13 from $12, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
03/21Ways to Reduce Usage as Customers May Be Using their Furnace and Air Conditioner Right ..
BU
03/17PG&E Proposes Clean Energy Pilot Program in Partnership With California Universities
MT
03/17A CLEANER CALIFORNIA : PG&E Teams Up with California Universities to Propose Clean Energy ..
BU
03/15PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15PG&E CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15PG&E Corporation Appoints Carlos M. Hernandez to its Boards of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 056 M - -
Net income 2022 2 157 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 539 M 25 539 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,85 $
Average target price 15,42 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION5.85%25 539
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.51%164 129
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.73%88 623
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.15%79 899
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.19%71 657
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.10.99%70 683