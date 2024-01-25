The Dixie fire started on July 13, 2021, after a tree fell on the state's main utility's electrical distribution wires, and burned more than 963,000 acres in multiple counties.
The agreement consists of a $2.5 million fine to the California General Fund, $2.5 million payment to tribes impacted by the fire for remediation, and $40 million for capital expenditures to transition records to electronic format.
The settlement agreement was reached after SED concluded its investigation and issued an Administrative Consent Order.
PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.
