Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:05 2022-10-04 pm EDT
13.99 USD   +6.71%
01:36pClimate Credit from State Program Will Lower Bills this Month
BU
10/03PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) added to S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHTED
CI
10/03PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) added to S&P Global 1200
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Climate Credit from State Program Will Lower Bills this Month

10/04/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Electric Residential and Eligible Business Customers Will Receive $39.30 Bill Credit

More than 5 million Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) electric customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month. The credit was created by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) as part of the state’s efforts to fight climate change. PG&E is pleased to administer the credit in a timely manner to help reduce customer energy bills this month.

In addition to residential customers, eligible business customers will be receiving the California Climate Credit for the first time.

Residential electric customers will receive a credit of $39.30 on their October bills, compared to last fall’s credit of $17. This is the second credit of the year for residential households. In April, natural gas residential customers received a credit of $47.83 and electric residential customers received a credit of $39.30.

Customers with both services saw a total credit of $87.13 in April so including the October credit of $39.30, the total credit for this year will be more than $126.

For the first time, small business electric customers also will receive a credit of $39.30. Eligible small business customers might receive double the credit amount if they qualify for both 2022 (April and October) credits. Starting in 2023, eligible business customers will receive the credit twice a year along with residential customers.

The California Climate Credit is one of many programs developed as part of the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006. It requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. This credit represents customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program.

Additional Ways to Reduce Energy Bills

PG&E offers various programs to help customers save money and energy.

  • Medical Baseline provides a lower monthly rate for customers with special energy needs due to certain medical conditions.
  • Budget Billing averages out energy costs for more predictable monthly payments and eliminates big spikes in bills due to seasonal changes.
  • Bill Forecast Alerts are notifications sent by email, text or phone notifying the customer if their monthly bill is expected to exceed a specific amount set by the customer.

Smart devices also can help customers manage energy use and costs. This year, new participants in PG&E’s SmartAC program receive $75 for existing thermostats or $120 off a purchase of a new thermostat. The voluntary program helps enhance grid reliability by encouraging participants to shift energy use out of the hours when it’s most in demand.

To learn more about the Climate Credit, visit the CPUC’s California Climate Credit page.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
01:36pClimate Credit from State Program Will Lower Bills this Month
BU
10/03PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) added to S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHTED
CI
10/03PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) added to S&P Global 1200
CI
10/03PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) added to S&P 500
CI
10/03PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) added to S&P 500 Value
CI
10/03PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) added to S&P 500 Utilities
CI
10/03PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) added to S&P 500 Utilities (Industry Gr..
CI
10/03PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) added to S&P Composite 1500
CI
10/01Pg&e : September 29, 2022 - Electric Incident Report #2
PU
09/29Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 232 M - -
Net income 2022 2 044 M - -
Net Debt 2022 44 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 367 M 27 367 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,11 $
Average target price 16,19 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION2.97%27 367
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.04%159 520
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.68%74 123
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.12%73 401
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.63%59 654
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-9.51%59 183